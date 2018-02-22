MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – A car slammed into Middlesex Hospital in Middletown Thursday morning, in what city officials say was an intentional act.

The vehicle went through the doors to the emergency department at the hospital around 10 a.m. Officials say the driver then set himself on fire. There were multiple gasoline cans found in the vehicle, said officials.

Authorities would not discuss a possible motive at a noontime press conference held at Middletown City Hall.

The driver was apparently the only person injured. Authorities say he was air lifted to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

The driver’s home, also located in Middletown, was being searched and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, said authorities.

There were approximately 30 patients and 20 staff in the emergency department at the time of the crash, said a hospital official.

All hospital patients are safe, he said. All outpatient services at Middlesex Hospital have been suspended.