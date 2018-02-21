Filed Under:Ledyard, marijuana possession, traffic stop

(Ledyard, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Charges have been filed against a North Franklin man after Ledyard police say they discovered marijuana in his vehicle following a stop early this morning.

Around 1:00 a.m., officers say a heavy smell of burnt marijuana was coming from the car 21-year-old Elijah Diacumski was operating along Shewville Road.

It was when Diamcumski was stopped that police noticed a pair of baggies containing marijuana weighing a little over three ounces.

Diacumski was taken into custody and transported to Ledyard police headquarters where he was charged with marijuana possession.

He is free on $5,000 bond and is due in court in New London on March 7.

