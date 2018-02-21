Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Andrew Claster is a respected pollster who recently conducted a Connecticut poll for Making Every Vote Count showing overwhelming approval in the state for allowing the National Popular Vote winner to be elected President. There is a press conference at 1030 am at the State Capitol to discuss these results with the media.

7:20- Mark Pazniokas, Capitol Bureau Chief CTMirror.org, tells the story of weighing an unpopular governor against an unpredictable president.

7:50- Kristie Gonsalves, president of North East Expos, talks the 37th Annual Connecticut Flower & Garden Show. One of the largest and most prestigious flower shows in all of New England, this show covers almost three acres with the 2018 theme, “Breath of Spring”, featuring fresh, creative and wonderful ideas for homeowners and apartment and condo dwellers alike. The show runs Thursday through Sunday.

8:50- Jordan Goodman, America’s Money Answers Man and a nationally recognized expert on personal finance discusses the rise of inflation. The recently released reports for both consumer and producer prices revealed that inflation is rising faster than most economists have been expecting. As a result, interest rates have been rising faster than we have seen in a long time, with the 10-year Treasury bond yield rising to 2.9% from 2% last year.

