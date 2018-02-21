HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut has agreed to pay $6.25 million to the estate of a couple killed more than a decade ago when a tree limb fell on their car.

The Hartford Courant reports that a settlement agreement of a pending lawsuit against the state was filed Tuesday with the General Assembly by the state attorney general.

It was signed by state lawyers and lawyers for the sons of Dr. Joseph Stavola and his wife, attorney Jeanne Serocke-Stavola, killed June 9, 2007, when a limb fell on their vehicle on the Merritt Parkway in Westport. Their sons, 9 and 7 at the time, were in the back seat.

The legislature can now endorse the settlement; reject it; or do nothing, which would result in its automatic approval after 30 days.

