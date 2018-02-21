(Old Saybrook, CONN./ CBS Connecticut)– A 17-year-old high school student from Old Saybrook was arrested, following complaints to police about the individual’s behavior from students and parents.

Cops say the suspect is charged with breach of peace and violation of Connecticut’s General Statutes. They made the arrest after concerns about the individual’s comments and actions over the past weeks and months were conveyed to them. Authorities have not released any details of what the comments and actions were, but say the suspect has been remanded to state custody by a judge and will not be permitted on any Old Saybrook School Campus.

Police also say there is no evidence of a credible threat against any school in Old Saybrook. Still, they will increase their presence at school campuses through the rest of the week.