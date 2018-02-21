(Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio) – For the second consecutive season, the Hartford Yard Goats have sold out opening night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
The club is announcing it has put on sale a limited number of standing room tickets for the home opener April 5 against the New Hampshire Fish Cats.
Last season, the Yard Goats recorded an Eastern League-high 41 home sellouts.
General Manager Mike Abramson says the demand for tickets for this year’s home opener was as strong, if not stronger, than last year, the inaugural season for the park.
The Yard Goats will play 70 home dates this season.