Filed Under:evading, fatal crash, hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – A 22-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Hartford late Monday night, and police are searching for a driver who fled the scene.

Police say the crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Ward Street and Zion Street.

Police say the woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The occupants of the vehicle vehicle suffered minor injuries, said police.

The third vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Tundra, was reported stolen out of New Britain earlier in the day, said authorities. The operator fled the scene and remained at large Tuesday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen