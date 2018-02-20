HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – A 22-year-old woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Hartford late Monday night, and police are searching for a driver who fled the scene.
Police say the crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. at the intersection of Ward Street and Zion Street.
Police say the woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The occupants of the vehicle vehicle suffered minor injuries, said police.
The third vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Tundra, was reported stolen out of New Britain earlier in the day, said authorities. The operator fled the scene and remained at large Tuesday morning.