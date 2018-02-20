(ESSEX,Conn./WTIC News) – Detectives from State Police central District Major Crime are investigating after two people were found dead at a residence on Prospect Street in Essex around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.
State Troopers had gone to the home to conduct a well-being check and made the discovery.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
The bodies have been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for post-mortem examinations.
The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of relatives.