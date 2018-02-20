Filed Under:hartford, Trinity College, tuitition

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The cost of attending Trinity College in Hartford is rising to more than $71,000 next year, making it the first school in Connecticut
to break the $70,000 barrier.

The Hartford Courant reports that tuition, room, board and fees at the private school will jump 3.9 percent to $71,660 for the next academic year.

Trinity President Joanne Berger-Sweeney says the schools board of trustees recently approved the increase.

In a letter to the Trinity community last week, Berger-Sweeney said the school does not take the decision lightly and understands that “fewer and fewer families can afford to invest so deeply in their children’s education.”

By comparison, Yale University is charging $66,900 this year, Connecticut College students pay $67,440 and Wesleyan University juniors and seniors pay
$68,920.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen