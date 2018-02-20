By Todd Feinburg

We discuss pharma’s impact on school/mass shootings… what are the effects of anti-depressants? Plus, a reaction to Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday. The Mad Liberal (with a special Tues apperance) LIVE from Iceland. Should the voting age be lowered to 16? Michael Friedberg, executive director of the Coalition for the Northeast Corridor (CNEC), says infrastructure improvements to the Northeast Corridor rail system need to be a priority. Are you able to separate yourself from your cell phone? Can you UNPLUG for a day?

 

