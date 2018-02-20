Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Chris Powell, columnist for the Journal Inquirer, claims that political sanctimony won’t solve the gun violence problem.
7:50- Todd Feinberg shares a preview of this afternoon’s show.
8:20- Rep. Chris Davis, one of two Republican members of the Bond Commission, said he understands it’s 18 jobs, but bonding $1 million for a company that’s taking the excrement from fish to fertilize its vegetables? “I don’t know if we’re going to get that kind of return on investment on fish excrement to the tune of $1 million,” Davis said.
8:50- National Geographic writer Daniel Stone shares the true adventures of David Fairchild, a late-nineteenth-century food explorer who traveled the globe and introduced diverse crops like avocados, mangoes, seedless grapes–and thousands more– to the American plate.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.