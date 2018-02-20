Democratic senators unveiled a package of legislation on Tuesday, inspired by the spate of sexual misconduct allegations that have arisen nationally.
The lawmakers want to require sexual harassment training at all employers with three more employees. It’s currently required for employers with 50 or more workers.
They also want to give victims up to two years to file a complaint with the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities about alleged harassment, instead of within six months.
The top Republican in the Senate called it “disappointing” the Democrats didn’t work with the GOP on the issue.