Filed Under:Housatonic River, ice jams, Kent

(Kent, Conn./WTIC Radio) – After 33 days, a state of emergency in the town of Kent has been lifted.

With temperatures flirting with record high territory over the next couple of days, it’s easy to forget where the region was roughly seven weeks ago.

Temperatures were in the teens below zero.

That was followed by a quick thaw, which helped to form record ice jams along the Housatonic River, leading to flooding and, in some cases, evacuations.

State Representative and incident public information officer Brian Ohler says the town is back to normal and residents were “patient and understanding” throughout the period.

Ohler says they learned a lot during the ordeal and will incorporate those lessons for if and when the next incident arises.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen