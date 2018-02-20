(Kent, Conn./WTIC Radio) – After 33 days, a state of emergency in the town of Kent has been lifted.
With temperatures flirting with record high territory over the next couple of days, it’s easy to forget where the region was roughly seven weeks ago.
Temperatures were in the teens below zero.
That was followed by a quick thaw, which helped to form record ice jams along the Housatonic River, leading to flooding and, in some cases, evacuations.
State Representative and incident public information officer Brian Ohler says the town is back to normal and residents were “patient and understanding” throughout the period.
Ohler says they learned a lot during the ordeal and will incorporate those lessons for if and when the next incident arises.