ENFIELD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A former executive director of the Enfield Community Development Corporation is accused of stealing more than $95,000 from the organization.
Darrin LaMore appeared in U.S. District Court on Friday.
Prosecutors say that between 2012 and 2015 LaMore conspired with an employee of the Town of Enfield to falsify invoices and divert money to LaMore, including federal funds administered by the state, which were intended for economic development in Enfield.
If convicted of theft from a program receiving federal funds the 47-year-old faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
LaMore, who does not have a listed phone number, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
