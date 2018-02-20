Filed Under:Recidivism

(Hartford, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– Connecticut prison population rates have dropped, and according to Governor Malloy will continue to do so this year.

Malloy says second chance initiatives are among the criminal justice reforms that are to thank for the new numbers. They show a drop from 2011 to 2014 in the four groups that determine recidivism: new arrests, new convictions, returns to prison, and new sentences.

The state Office of Policy and Management says the number of prisoners statewide will drop by more than 5 percent over the next year.

