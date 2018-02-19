SHELTON, Conn. (AP) _ Shelton Police say they have arrested a 14-year-old for breaking into a Catholic school and spray painting sexual references on lockers, desks and classroom walls.

Detective Richard Bango says the boy was arrested Monday for the Feb. 2 break-in at the Holy Trinity Catholic School.

He says the vandalism was so bad that damages exceeded $4,000 and school had to be canceled for a day.
The boy’s name was not released.

He was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal mischief and released to the custody of his parents.

