NORWALK, Conn. (AP) _ A 6-year-old Norwalk girl has died of complications from the flu.
The New Haven Register reports that the principal of Columbus Magnet School says Emma Splan, a first grader, died over the weekend.
Principal Medard Thomas says counselors will be available at the school when it reopens Tuesday.
A friend of the family tells NBC New York that the little girl had her flu shot, and was brought to the doctor right away, but that her condition deteriorated quickly over the weekend. She remembered Splan as always looking out for others.
Health officials said Thursday that 77 people have died related to flu this season, the highest number in five years.
Splan is thought to be the second child to die of flu-related illness in Connecticut this season.
