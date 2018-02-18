NORWALK, CT (WTIC News) — Norwalk officials say a six-year-old child has died from flu complications.
Columbus Magnet School Principal Medard Thomas said the child passed away Sunday morning, unexpectedly. The child, whose name is not being released, was a first-grade student at the school.
Thomas said counselors will be available at Columbus Magnet to help children, staff and parents process the tragedy.
The flu has caused havoc in Connecticut this season. Over 70 people have died from the flu. Most of the victims were in the ages of 65 and older. Sunday marked at least the second flu-related pediatric death in the state this season.
Last month, a 10-year-old boy in New Canaan died of complications from the flu.