HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Katie Lou Samuelson scored 27 points and UConn continued to roll through its American Athletic Conference schedule with a 106-45 rout of Temple on Sunday.

Kia Nurse added 16 points for the Huskies (26-0, 13-0), who put six players in double figures.

UConn has never lost an AAC regular-season or tournament game (95-0) and holds a two-game lead over South Florida (11-2) with three games to play this season.

Emani Mayo had 17 points for Temple (10-16, 2-11), which has lost four in a row and 11 of 12.

Gabby Williams hit a layup on the Huskies’ first possession and UConn never trailed. Williams had eight of her 10 points in the first five minutes, capped by another layup that made it 15-3 and forced a Temple timeout.

Samuelson had 11 points in the first 10 minutes and UConn led 32-13 after one quarter. She finished 9 of 11 from the field and hit four of her five shots from 3-point range.

A layup and free throw by Azura Stevens gave Connecticut a 29-point lead late in the second period and the Huskies led 55-26 at the half.

UConn shot 61 percent from the floor, while holding Temple to 15 baskets on 63 shots (24 percent).

BIG PICTURE

Temple: Tanaya Atkinson came into the game averaging 22 points and nine rebounds. She was held to five points and two boards, after scoring 15 points against UConn last month in a 113-57 loss in Philadelphia.

UConn: The win was the 100th in the careers of UConn juniors Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson. They have played in 101 games at the school. That ties an NCAA record for the fewest games it has taken any class to reach 100 wins _ a record shared with three other UConn classes, including the current senior class of Gabby Williams and Kia Nurse. … The win was UConn’s 77th straight at home.

UP NEXT

Temple: The Owls head back home to host Cincinnati.

UConn: The Huskies leave on their final road trip of the regular season, with games at Tulane on Wednesday and SMU next Saturday.

