HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence is hoping to work with Connecticut employers to enact workplace policies that support victims of domestic violence.

Karen Jarmoc, the group’s CEO, says plans are underway to convene a meeting this spring with companies to have a conversation “around culture and workplace policy.” She says some employers already have model policies, which she hopes will be replicated.

She points to Bank of America, which provides employees experiencing abuse with counseling, paid sick days and an employee relief fund.

Jarmoc says work may be the only place where a domestic abuse victim feels safe and employers have the opportunity to create policies to help those workers.

Nearly 40,000 individuals seek help from one of Connecticut’s 18 domestic violence organizations annually.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)