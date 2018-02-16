(WTIC-AM Press Release) — WTIC Radio AM 1080 announced today it will not be renewing its contract to broadcast University of Connecticut sports once the present agreement expires at the conclusion of this basketball season.

The 50,000 watt news, talk and sports powerhouse said that, after months of negotiations, they could not reach an agreement with IMG Sports, the current rights holder for UCONN athletics.

WTIC and three FM sister stations were recently acquired by Entercom Communications as part of a $2 billion merger with CBS Radio.

Entercom holds the rights to broadcast more than 60 professional and collegiate sports teams nationwide including premier universities like Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan.

“I have the highest respect for UCONN Athletic Director David Benedict and his goals for the university,” said Entercom Sr. VP and Hartford Market Manager Phil Zachary. “Having grown up in Connecticut, there’s a special place in my heart for UCONN Basketball,” he said. “However, I couldn’t justify what they were seeking when compared to more successful partnerships Entercom enjoys with elite Power 5 institutions.”

WTIC has been the radio home for UCONN sports since 1991, and the voices of Joe D’Ambrosio and Bob Joyce are synonymous with the fan experience.

Zachary says WTIC will continue to place a high priority on local sports coverage and will sharpen its focus on the Boston Red Sox, New York Giants and New England Patriots, all of whose games are broadcast on the station.