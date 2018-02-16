Best 2018 Singles Cruises Cruise companies have stepped up their offerings to widen appeal to a younger demographic. There are singles cruises, adults-only cruises, interactive themed cruises, culinary bootcamps and signature event cruises, some with solo cabins, too.

Best Crafty Classes In ConnecticutLearning a new skill, connecting with and focusing on a creative project, will deepen your self-awareness, develop your problem-solving skills, build your brain power with new neural pathways and reward you with a sense of satisfaction at having created something new. Reaping these benefits can start with registration in a class or workshop at one of these Connecticut art centers.