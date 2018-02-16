(West Haven, Conn./WTIC Radio) – West Haven police are charging a man after they say he exposed himself near the University of New Haven campus Thursday.
Police say a UNH student reported the man, identified as 33-year-old Glen Brantley of West Haven, was in a vehicle exposing himself as she walked along a sidewalk near Ruden Street not far from campus.
UNH Police used security footage and provided a registration plate to track down Brantley, they said.
He was arrested and is being charged with breach of peace and public indecency.