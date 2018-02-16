STAMFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut city has agreed to pay $3.25 million to five men who say they were sexually assaulted by a former elementary school gym teacher in the 1970s and `80s.

The Stamford Advocate reports the former Rogers Elementary School students alleged they were assaulted by Robert Martinez. The students claim in their lawsuit the Stamford Board of Education failed to prohibit teachers from having unsupervised access to children and failed to realize students were at risk.

Martinez was never charged in connection with the allegations. His lawyer previously told the newspaper there were no complaints filed against Martinez in his 33 years with Stamford Public Schools.

Both Democratic Mayor David Martin and schools Superintendent Earl Kim said after the settlement announcement Thursday they “support the victims.”

