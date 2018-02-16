(South Windsor, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Police in South Windsor are investigating a shooting in town.
They say around 1:00 this afternoon, they were called to a home on an assault complaint on Gorski Drive.
One male victim was found suffering from a leg wound.
He was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
At this point, police say there is no danger to the public.
There’s no word yet on whether anyone has been charged or if there are any suspects.