Filed Under:Assault, shooting, South Windsor

(South Windsor, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Police in South Windsor are investigating a shooting in town.

They say around 1:00 this afternoon, they were called to a home on an assault complaint on Gorski Drive.

One male victim was found suffering from a leg wound.

He was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, police say there is no danger to the public.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone has been charged or if there are any suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen