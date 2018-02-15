Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Stephen Estes of Bully Breed Training, a company designed to train law enforcement and qualified civilians in basic and advanced firearms techniques, looks at the most recent school shooting in the Florida. What can we do to prepare people who find themselves in that type of situation? How do first responders test a situation like that?

7:20- Marc Scribner is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute. The White House is expected to announce a $200 billion infrastructure spending plan, with a focus on shortening the permitting process for construction, directing dollars to rural infrastructure, and workforce training. Competitive Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Marc Scribner says that plan misdirects money on things that won’t fix real infrastructure problems.

7:50- Kerry Hannon, talks her piece in Real Clear Investigations, Robust D.C. Home Prices All About Federal Power, Power, Power.

8:20- Suzanne Bates, Yankee Institute’s Policy Director, explains the Yankee Institute report that lays state’s woes at unions’ feet.

8:50- Lori Pelletier, President of the Connecticut AFL-CIO, discusses unions’ views on the Yankee Institute report.

