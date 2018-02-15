(LEDYARD,Conn./WTIC News) -On the day after a mass high school shooting in Florida, Ledyard Police arrested a 17 year old student at the town high school accused of making a concerning comment at the beginning of first period class Thursday.Principal Amanda Fagan says the student stated roughly that “I could buy and AR-15”.

Fagan said the student is a minor and in fact cannot legally purchase such a weapon. But officials felt they needed to contact Ledyard Police who took the student into custody,

The student does not have access to firearms at home. Fagan said there was never any threat to do harm, just a reference to the purchase of a weapon.

The student, whose name was not released because of their age, was charged with Threatening in the second degree and Breach of Peace and referred to juvenile court.