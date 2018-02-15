(Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio) – The Farmington couple that was to be deported back to their native China Friday has received a stay.
Governor Dannel Malloy a short time ago said they received formal notice from federal authorities that Tony Huang and Kris Li won’t be sent back while the process plays out.
They have two American born children.
The couple has been in the country illegally for 20 years and run a nail salon in Simsbury.
Their attorney had expressed concern today because Kris Li is sick with the flu.