Filed Under:florida, Governor Dannel Malloy, school shooting

(Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio) – Flags in Connecticut have been ordered lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of Wednesday’s high school shooting in Florida.

Governor Dannel Malloy, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has directed flags to be lowered in remembrance of the 17 who were killed at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland,
Florida.

Beginning immediately, U.S. and state flags are to be lowered, Malloy said.

The order remains in effect through sunset Monday, February 19.

