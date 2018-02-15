WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – Southwest Airlines is launching daily non-stop service from Bradley International Airport to St. Louis this summer, the Connecticut Airport Authority announced Thursday.
The service will commence August 7. The daily departure from Windsor Locks is scheduled for 11:10 a.m., with an arrival at St. Louis Lambert International Airport at 12:45 p.m. local time. The inbound flight is scheduled to leave St. Louis at 4:25 p.m. and arrive at Bradley at 7:50 p.m.
The route will be Southwest’s tenth non-stop destination out of Windsor Locks. The airline currently offers direct service from Bradley to Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Ft. Myers, Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach.