BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) – A woman hired to clean a Connecticut home has pleaded guilty to stealing and pawning items worth about $13,000.
Authorities say a Bristol homeowner confronted 51-year-old Laura Cournoyer in late 2016 about missing items.
He initially decided not to press charges but contacted police months later when he noticed that valuable jewelry had gone
missing.
The Bristol Press reported Wednesday that Cournoyer pleaded guilty to second-degree larceny.
Cournoyer is free on bond awaiting sentencing.
