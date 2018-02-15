(Niantic, Conn./WTIC Radio) – State officials are looking into the birth of a child to a mother who is incarcerated at the York Correctional Institution for women.

The state Department of Correction says the baby was born on Tuesday.

Correction officials say the circumstances surrounding the birth in a cell are still under investigation.

They also say that two UConn Health correctional employees have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Earlier this month the Correction Department announced it would be ending it’s prison health care partnership with UConn Health.

Correction will assume responsibility for those services.

In a statement, the department says pregnant woman are routinely provided with the appropriate pre-natal care and are transported to an outside hospital when they are in labor.