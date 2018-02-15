(NEW LONDON,Conn./WTIC News) – New London Police are seeking information about a three year old girl they say was a patient at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital who was taken by her bilological mother Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Zaniyah Bullette was taken by 29 year old India Quinones despite a medical hold and the mother not having parental custody of the child.

Bullette is Hispanic, with brown hair and eyes .She is approximately 3 ‘6″ and weighs about 40 pounds. Quinones is Hispanic, 5’7″-5’9″, with brownish hair and a thin build.Quinones may be driving a newer dark-colored 4 door sedan.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Bullette or Quinones is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 extension 0 .Anonymous information may also be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to TIP411(847411).