NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart has traveled to Washington to discuss urban renewal with President Donald Trump.

The 30-year-old Republican, who is exploring a run for governor, is part of a round-table discussion Wednesday of so-called “opportunity zones.”

Businesses that make investments in those struggling urban areas could receive tax breaks and other incentives under the recently passed federal tax overhaul

The mayor’s office says Stewart will be joined on the panel by the president, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Under the tax law, it is up to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat, to designate “opportunity zones” in Connecticut. He has until March 22 to do that.

  1. Jack Sutter says:
    February 14, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Awesome. More new blood Republicans should hit up the Trump Administration, people like Travis Allen here in California running for governor, he more than likely be glad to help them, especially if they support his agenda.

Listen