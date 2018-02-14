Filed Under:fatal shooting, New Haven, sentencing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut man who was 16 when he fatally shot another teen in the back of the head almost four years ago has been sentenced to 47 years in prison.

The New Haven Register reports that Ricky Bunn was sentenced Tuesday.

He was convicted of murder in October in the April 2014 slaying of 16-year-old Torrence “T.J.” Gamble.

Prosecutors say Bunn was a recruited by the leader of a gang to shoot Gamble who he believed had told police where to find another gang member.

Bunn was one of three people charged, but prosecutors say he was the gunman.

The other two testified for the prosecution.

Bunn denied shooting Gamble, saying it was one of the others.

Bunn, tried as an adult, will be eligible for parole in 28 years.

