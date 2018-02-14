HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A Connecticut lawmaker is asking for a state investigation into what he says is misleading electricity rate information on Eversource bills.

State Sen. Len Suzio says all his electric bills since September have included erroneous information about how much he would be charged during the following month’s rate period. He says state utility regulators have known about this issue for more than a year.

The Meriden Republican asked the state Office of Consumer Counsel and the attorney general’s office to investigate and says “every overcharged ratepayer deserves a refund.”

An Eversource spokesman tells the Hartford Courant the billing information Suzio is referencing is from third-party power suppliers and is simply included on Eversource bills. The spokesman says Eversource supports any state action to ensure customers receive clear and accurate rate information.

