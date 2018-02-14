Filed Under:cagt, Hamden, stuck

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTIC Radio) – It appears a feline in Hamden may have spent one of its nine lives after getting stuck in a recliner.

Animal Control Officer Mitch Gibbs was called to a home Vantage Road Feb. 6 to find a Persian feline named Pixie stuck in an electrical recliner, said police. The cat’s tail was stuck between a motor and a cross bar; another part of the tail was entangled around a threaded rod, said police.

Two other animal control officers responded and helped to disassemble the chair– freeing Pixie after nearly two hours. The feline was checked out at a local veterinary hospital and is now reported to be recovering.

