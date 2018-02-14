Filed Under:Joe Biden

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden will stop by Connecticut next month to speak at Southern Connecticut State University.

The university announced Tuesday Biden will speak at the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts on its New Haven campus March 23.

The event, called “A Conversation With Vice President Joe Biden,” is part of the 20th Annual Mary and Louis Fusco Distinguished Lecture Series.

Tickets are available for $65. The university is also selling VIP tickets that include a photo with Biden and an autographed copy of his book, “Promise Me Dad” for $175.

The lecture is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

