NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Authorities say six people including four police officers were injured during a fire at a Newington motel.

Fire officials say they responded to the blaze at the Grantmoor Motor Lodge around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The first responding officer happened to be doing routine checks when he noticed smoke coming from the building.

The building was evacuated, and police say multiple people including a child were hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Their current condition is unknown.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour.

The fire started in a first-floor room but its exact cause remains under investigation. The fire destroyed at least one room and its contents.

