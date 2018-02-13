(West Haven, Conn./WTIC) – West Haven police are asking the public to assist as they continue to investigate a hit and run collision from last month.
Just before 10:00 p.m. on January 29, officers say a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Derby Avenue near Plainfield Avenue.
The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.
At this point, detectives can only say they’re looking for a light-colored early 2000s model vehicle headed eastbound on Derby Avenue toward New Haven.
Investigators say they’re hoping someone saw something that night that can help them.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact West Haven police at (203) 937-3925.