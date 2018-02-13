(Meriden, Conn./WTIC) – State Department of Environmental Protection EnCon Police have made one arrest and are looking for two other suspects in connection with illegal hunting at a park in Meriden last fall.

Under arrest is 22-year-old Giovanni Carabetta of Meriden.

EnCon officers while on patrol in Giufridda Park November 23, Thanksgiving Day, say they spotted an illegal hunting tree and other items suggesting illegal firearms hunting had taken place. Police say the ilegal hunting had taken place earlier in the week.

Hunting is not allowed in Giufridda Park.

Two other people are seen in surveillance photos released by police.

In addition, police say Carabetta was not the wearing required attire, in this case 400 square inches of flourscent orange.

He faces charges of criminal trespass, interfering with an officer and hunting on private land.

Carabetta is free on bond and due in court February 26.