NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — Fire officials in Connecticut say they were not able to determine the exact cause of a mobile home fire that killed a man last month.
Naugatuck Fire Marshal Robert Weaver told the Republican-American on Monday that investigators weren’t able to single out an ignition source because of the heavy damage caused by the Jan. 26 blaze.
Authorities say 58-year-old Paul Kingman Jr. died of smoke inhalation, while two other people living in the mobile home were able to escape.
Weaver says the fire started in Kingman’s bedroom, where there was a space heater and electrical cords. Weaver says Kingman smoked, which could have been another possible cause.
Weaver says there’s no evidence of arson.
