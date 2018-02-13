Filed Under:Body, Griswold, Pachaug Pond

GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) _ State and local authorities in Connecticut have found a body in a pond where a snowmobiler went missing in December after falling through the ice.

The body was found at Pachaug Pond in Griswold on Tuesday. Local firefighters and officers with state police and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were on the scene.

Officials say the identity of the person needs to be confirmed by the medical examiner’s office.

Authorities previously said 56-year-old John Dubois, of Griswold, went missing Dec. 16 while snowmobiling on the 840-acre (340-hectare) pond, which was covered with ice. First responders found the snowmobile at the time, but not the rider.

 

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen