GRISWOLD, Conn. (AP) _ State and local authorities in Connecticut have found a body in a pond where a snowmobiler went missing in December after falling through the ice.
The body was found at Pachaug Pond in Griswold on Tuesday. Local firefighters and officers with state police and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection were on the scene.
Officials say the identity of the person needs to be confirmed by the medical examiner’s office.
Authorities previously said 56-year-old John Dubois, of Griswold, went missing Dec. 16 while snowmobiling on the 840-acre (340-hectare) pond, which was covered with ice. First responders found the snowmobile at the time, but not the rider.
