GROTON, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Groton Town Police have arrested two men on cocaine charges.
The Day reports that 57-year-old David Mortimer and 45-year-old Kenneth McNeil, both of Waterford, were arrested Feb. 2 by Groton town police and released on bond. The arrests were announced Monday.
Police say they conducted surveillance on Mortimer and McNeil outside a Groton strip club after an informant told them Mortimer was supplying cocaine to exotic dancers. Authorities say they stopped the two men’s vehicle and searched it after they left the club, and found about 5 grams of cocaine and more than $7,0 in cash.
Police say both men denied selling cocaine.
Mortimer’s lawyer said neither Mortimer nor McNeil are drug dealers.
State records show Mortimer and his wife run a country club in Waterford.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.