Celtic Woman Homecoming Tour is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, March 30th, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.
Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet… but all this week you can win tickets on WTIC NewsTalk 1080.
Tune in to Todd Feinburg every afternoon this week for your chance to call-in, and know the answer to the Celtic Woman trivia question (see below). When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080, know the answer, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!
Trivia Question: In what year did Celtic Woman make their debut?
(highlight below for answer)
2005.
Brought to you by Newstalk 1080 and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.
