MONROE, Conn. (AP) _ Authorities in several Connecticut towns are warning residents to be aware of “virtual kidnapping” schemes.
Police in Monroe said they had heard from several residents who had received telephone calls claiming that a loved one had been kidnapped and would be harmed or killed if a ransom wasn’t paid.
In a Facebook post last week, police wrote that while virtual kidnapping schemes can take many forms, they always involve extortion.
Police in Seymour said they have been investigating similar calls made to residents in that town.
Authorities say victims of the scam should never provide the callers with any information and never wire money to meet ransom demands. Instead anyone who receives such a call should hang up and notify their local police department.
