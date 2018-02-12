Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, says we knew that a stock market correction was coming, but why then did everyone seem so shocked when it arrived on February 8th?
7:20- Judy D. Olian, named as Quinnipiac’s ninth president, talks her new role.
8:20- Kristine Larsen, Ph.D, Professor of Astronomy in the Geological Sciences Department at Central Connecticut State University, says by 2050, our Sun is expected to be unusually cool. It’s what scientists have termed a ‘grand minimum’ — a particularly low point in what is otherwise a steady 11-year cycle. Really, is this just hype???!!
8:50- Leo Paul, first Selectman Litchfield, joins us for Mayor Monday, brought to you by Bertera Subaru of Hartford.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.