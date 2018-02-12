STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether a power outage is to blame for a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut.
The massive power outage hit thousands of people in Stratford and Bridgeport Saturday night.
A woman working in a Stratford convenience store tells WTNH-TV she believes traffic lights were not working when the two vehicles crashed into each other. She says neither vehicle stopped at the intersection.
United Illuminating says close to 10,000 people were affected by the outage. Power was restored to all customers around 6 a.m. Sunday.
It is unclear what caused the outage.
