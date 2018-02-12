Filed Under:car accident, power outage, Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether a power outage is to blame for a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut.

The massive power outage hit thousands of people in Stratford and Bridgeport Saturday night.

A woman working in a Stratford convenience store tells WTNH-TV she believes traffic lights were not working when the two vehicles crashed into each other. She says neither vehicle stopped at the intersection.

United Illuminating says close to 10,000 people were affected by the outage. Power was restored to all customers around 6 a.m. Sunday.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

