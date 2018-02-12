VERNON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have arrested three people they say were involved in an armed robbery in a bowling alley parking lot, including one who eluded capture for several hours.
Police say the suspects, one of whom showed a gun during a robbery in the parking lot of Spare Time Bowling Alley in Vernon at about 11 p.m. Sunday, fled in a car.
They led police on a pursuit until the vehicle crashed in Newington.
Two suspects were captured but the third fled on foot. The third suspect was found near an ice cream shop in Newington at about 8 a.m. Monday.
They face robbery, larceny and drug charges.
___
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.