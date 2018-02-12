GRANBY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say they have arrested a man they think stabbed his parents inside the family home.
Granby Police Capt. William Tyler says officers responded to reported of a domestic assault at about 3 a.m. Monday.
Two residents were found inside the home with knife injuries and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.
Both victims were conscious but their conditions were not immediately clear.
A male suspect, believed to be the son of the victims, was taken into custody outside the home.
No names or ages were immediately released and the exact charges have yet to be determined.