Filed Under:arrest, Granby, stabbing

GRANBY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say they have arrested a man they think stabbed his parents inside the family home.

Granby Police Capt. William Tyler says officers responded to reported of a domestic assault at about 3 a.m. Monday.

Two residents were found inside the home with knife injuries and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Both victims were conscious but their conditions were not immediately clear.

A male suspect, believed to be the son of the victims, was taken into custody outside the home.

No names or ages were immediately released and the exact charges have yet to be determined.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Celebrate Black History Month
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen